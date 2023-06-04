  • Menu
Chandrababu meets JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

TDP National President and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu
TDP National President and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu

Highlights

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu met with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu met with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chandrababu reached Delhi on Saturday afternoon and met JP Nadda Shah at Amit Shah's residence at 9 pm.

The party sources said that Chandrababu's visit to Delhi is a private event. However, there is a discussion that the TDP chief and BJP top brass discussed about the alliances in two Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Modi once during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav after the 2019 elections. Later, he met again when they went to Delhi to attend the G20 preparatory conference.

Chandrababu's recent meeting with JP Nadda and Amit Shah has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

