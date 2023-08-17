Chandrababu meets Sarpanches in Mandapeta, assures of TDP support

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the district is ongoing, and during his visit to Mandapeta, he held a meeting with Sarpanches. Chandrababu emphasized the importance of Sarpanchs working for the people, stating that there are 13,000 Sarpanchs who should strive to protect the rights of the villages. He criticized Chief Minister Jagan for allegedly undermining the authority and rights of Sarpanchs, and for what he perceives as the destruction of established systems.



Chandrababu assured the Sarpanchs that if the TDP comes to power, Panchayat works will be carried out under their leadership. He also highlighted the TDP's accomplishment of laying 25,000 kilometers of roads during their previous tenure in government.

During the meeting, Sarpanchs from various villages shared their grievances with Chandrababu. They expressed their frustrations with the treatment they have received under the current government. Sarpanches from various expressed their concern and briefed the problems and sought his support and assistance in addressing their issues.