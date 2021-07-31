Chandrababu Naidu acting as TS advisor, lambasts Srikanth Reddy

Tadepalli: Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was speaking in support of the Telangana State and acting as their Irrigation Advisor forgetting his role as Opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Srikanth Reddy said that Naidu is agitated as he was witnessing prosperity in the State under Jagan's rule and also projects having good inflows and thus the TDP chief was trying to politicise things and creating water disputes.

Srikanth Reddy said that all the letters written by Telangana government are more like coming from TDP office, leaving the Rayalaseema region in lurch without water while illegally drawing water from Srisailam and other projects for power generation. The Chief Whip slammed Naidu for politicising Rayalaseema irrigation projects and said he has no moral right to speak on the issue, as he couldn't complete a single project in his tenure, even those projects that were initiated by YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Srikanth Reddy said that Naidu was adopting the same backstabbing politics by conspiring against the State and working for the benefits of the neighbouring State. He said that Naidu failed to complete even a single irrigation project in his administration, which resulted in the current crisis of losing the legal share of water allocated.

The TDP, which was in power from 1994-2004, has done a lot of injustice to the State by not undertaking any project.

In this regard he recalled the comments made by Naidu that practising agriculture is sheer waste and irrigation projects are a waste of money. The same Naidu along with Devineni Uma opposed the construction of Pothireddypadu during YS Rajasekhara Reddy rule, which is now being a saviour for Rayalaseema region.

In the same way, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project to draw the State's share of water that was legally allocated by KRMB.

He said that Naidu was intentionally creating rift by opposing Rayalaseema lift, and playing dramas without clarifying his stand on the project. Srikanth Reddy stated that Naidu was silent when Telangana State was constructing new projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi during his rule, and now he is speaking in support of Telangana leaving State's priorities.

Srikanth Reddy assured that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed towards State's benefits and thus he had written letters to Prime Minister and Telangana Chief Minister to resolve the issue.

He said that there is a good amount of rainfall this year where all the projects are getting filled right in the month of July, unlike in Naidu's reign where the State faced drought for almost 12 years.