Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani said that Leader of the opposition Chandrababu and his party leaders had benefitted in the capital issue. He said TDP leaders already knew that the Amaravati would be made capital and alleged that Chandrababu had earlier told the TDP leaders to buy the lands. Minister Kodali Nani was outraged that farmers in the capital were cheated and bought an acre for Rs 25 lakh. He criticized TDP for running a real estate business over capital lands.

Speaking to media in Gudivada on Wednesday, he said, "We have been saying that there has been a land scam since we were in the opposition. After coming to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed a Cabinet sub-committee on the scandal and SIT to probe into the matter and asked centre to order a CBI probe into the Amaravati capital land scam in March itself." However he asserted that there was a delay due to the fact that the CBI had several cases across the country.



He said that CM directed the ACB to investigate as the Center had not come to a decision while the ACB registered and investigated the case on the orders of the Chief Minister and filed a case against Chandrababu and his benefactors. Kodali Nani alleged that Naidu paid crores of rupees in fees to the lawyers and stayed probe. He said Chandrababu is a master who knows how to make money by corruption and how to get stay in cases.



Chandrababu was punished by the people and that he is currently living in jail at home. Nani commented that he could escape from the courts but will be punished by the people. Minister Kodali Nani further said that Chandrababu had put his men in every system during his 40-year political career and was trying to block the cases.

