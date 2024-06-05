Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Leave for Delhi

The Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan have left for Delhi to participate in the NDA meeting this afternoon.

Chandrababu Naidu departed from Gannavaram Airport earlier today to meet with top NDA leaders and express his support for the government formation at the Centre.

Chandrababu had announced his support for the NDA once the election results were finalized.

The meeting with NDA leaders is expected to be crucial as both leaders discuss their strategies and plans for the government formation.