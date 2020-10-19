TDLP deputy leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh TDP while L. Ramana will continue as Telangana president for the second time. Chief Chandrababu Naidu announced the party committees to this extent. It was revealed that TDP has set up a central committee with 27 members and a politburo with another 25 people. Telangana TDP state committee was formed with 31 members and six members were appointed as TDP Coordinating Committee.

TDP has fielded three women as national vice presidents. Galla Aruna Kumari, Pratibha Bharathi, Satya Prabha, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, Telangana MLA Nageswara Rao and CH Kashinath will be the National Vice Presidents. Nara Lokesh, Varla Ramaiah, MP Rammohan Naidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Ravichandra Yadav, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Bakkani Narasimhulu and Rammohan Rao have been appointed as the party's national general secretaries.

On the other hand, former ministers Nakka Anand Babu, Kala Venkat Rao, Bonda Uma, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhary, Balakrishna, Galla Jayadev, Farooq, Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy, Pitani Satyanarayana, Kollu Ravindra, Gummadi Sandhyarani and others were taken into the TDP politburo among which six were given the opportunity to be party spokespersons with Nanduri Narsi Reddy, Jyotsna, Prem Kumar Jain, Nazir and Deepak Reddy from Telangana along with MLC Ashok Babu.