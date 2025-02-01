Chandrababu Naidu Applauds Union Budget 2025

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his support for the Union Budget 2025, highlighting the tax exemption for the middle class as a significant advancement for the nation’s economy. He praised the budget as a manifestation of Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a developed India.

Naidu remarked that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put forth a progressive budget that prioritises the welfare of women, the impoverished, the youth, and farmers. He noted that the budget identifies six key sectors for growth over the next five years, signalling essential steps toward national prosperity.

The Chief Minister described the budget as a comprehensive blueprint for the country, promising a bright future. On this occasion, Naidu extended his congratulations to the Union government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their efforts.