Chandrababu Naidu Assures Flood Victims of Support and Promises Compensation in Eluru Visit

In a visit to Eluru on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu engaged directly with farmers and flood victims during a face-to-face program held at the CR Reddy College Auditorium. Addressing the concerns of the attendees, CM Naidu announced that a decision on compensation will be made by the 17th of this month, confirming that farmers would receive ₹10,000 per acre for paddy crops.

During the event, CM Naidu emphasized the need for urgent decisions regarding the construction of a regulator on Upputeru to mitigate future flood risks. He responded to the Polavaram project, stating that 72 percent of it was completed during the tenure of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and revealed that he has successfully negotiated with the central government to secure Rs. 12,000 crores in funding, assuring that work on the Polavaram project will commence shortly.

Naidu also addressed flood preparedness measures, noting that the recent floods have delayed the elections for irrigation societies, which will be held soon. He allocated ₹15 crores for the construction of a new bridge at the Shanivarapupeta Causeway and pledged to repair the lower rivulet in Pedapadu Mandal.

Reiterating his commitment to support those affected by the floods, CM Naidu declared that he, alongside his political ally Pawan Kalyan and the BJP in the coalition government, is focused on delivering good governance. He further promised direct input subsidies into the accounts of tenant farmers to aid in their recovery.



