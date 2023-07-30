Chandrababu Naidu betrayed Seema by totally ignoring irrigation projects: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday alleged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the Rayalaseema region by ignoring

the irrigation projects despite ruling the state for a long period of 14 years as the chief minister of state.

Reacting sharply to TDP chief reported statement blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for doing injustice to Rayalaseema region, Karunakar said it was Naidu who meted out injustice to Rayalaseema in his tenure as CM as he had not completed a single project or did anything in the interest of the region.

Speaking to media during the Gadapa-Gadapaku Mee Prabhutvam, a mass contact programme in MR Palli in the city on Saturday, the MLA said that it was the result of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and others, who led several mass movements forcing the then chief minister NT Rama Rao announcing a series of projects to Rayalaseema including Telugu Ganga Project (TGP), Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) for irrigation and for the development of Rayalaseema and it was the same YSR when he was chief minister who widened the Pothireddypadu head regulator to increase its discharge of water to 40,000 cusecs from 12,000 brushing aside the protests from leaders of Telangana.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, on his part after becoming CM, geared up the works for the completion of these three projects, but Chandrababu failed to do anything for the completion of projects taken up by NT Rama Rao, he said citing completion of most of the works of GNSS in Kadapa district. He further said Naidu through some yellow media trying to white wash his failures regarding Seema projects by accusing Jagan of doing nothing for the development of the region, which the people are not ready to believe and which as evident with TDP winning only three seats in Rayalaseema including 2 seats in Anantapur and only one i.e. Kuppam in Chittoor district.

The City MLA in his 2-hour long door-to-door mass contact programme distributed pamphlets, interacted with the residents in MR Palle explaining the government fulfilling almost all the YSRCP poll promises, the success of volunteers system taking the government administration to the doorsteps of people and Navartnalu – series of welfare schemes resulting in all the eligible poor avail the fruits of pro-poor initiatives.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayor Mudra Narayana, Corporator Arani Sandhya and others were present.