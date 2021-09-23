Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRCP policies for farmers' suicides

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the YSRCP government for pushing agriculture into such a severe crisis that the farmers were committing suicides due to losses and debts.

Naidu said that the government had failed to solve the problems of shortage of fertiliser, seed and other inputs. There was no assistance during crop losses due to heavy rains. The Chief Minister promised to give Rs 12,500 under Rythu Bharosa but had given just Rs 7,500. At every step, the YSRCP government had betrayed and caused losses to the farmers in the state, he alleged.

The TDP chief addressed a meeting of the party Telugu Rythu wing leaders from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Narasaraopet and Bapatla parliamentary constituencies. He said that during the TDP rule, special focus was given in order to avoid any problems to the farmers both in united Andhra Pradesh and in residuary state. Agriculture slipped into an unforeseen crisis in the past 28 months of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said.

The TDP chief asserted that the their government regime spent Rs 64,000 crore on just irrigation in five years and unveiled a grand plan to interlink rivers by taking up the Pattiseema irrigation project. By doing so, water was provided to Rayalaseema and turned the backward region into a horticulture hub. The credit for achieving two-digit growth in agriculture in the entire country went to the TDP rule alone at that time, he claimed.