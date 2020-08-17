Former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has expressed support for Tollywood hero Pothineni Ram over Vijayawada fire accident case. Chandrababu Naidu condemned Vijayawada ACP Suryachandra Rao and a statement was issued saying that denying freedom of expression was a violation of democracy. He was incensed over ACPs comments and said that it is suppression nod freedom of speech and is a remark in the democracy.

Earlier, ACP Suryachandra Rao said that he would not hesitate to issue notices to anyone involved in obstructing the investigation into the Vijayawada Swarna Palace fire. ACP Suryachandra Rao told the media on Sunday, "We have taken the Ramesh Hospital issue seriously in the Swarna Palace accident and inquired Dr. Mamata: we would also issue notices to Hero Ram if the trial is disrupted, "he warned.

ACP Suryachandra Rao advised Dr Ramesh along with Hero Ram to attend the trial if there is any evidence that he was sending tweets and audio tapes. Hero Ram earlier had tweeted against the YSRCP government over Swarna Palace fire accident issue.

The fire broke out at Swarna Palace hotel where a covid care centre was set up by Ramesh Hospitals on August 9. As many as 11 persons died and several injured. On the other hand, the police have arrested three accused in the case and we're remanded. Meanwhile, the police had sought the third additional metropolitan court for custody of the accused, which would come for hearing today.