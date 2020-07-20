Chandrababu Naidu demands justice to Dalit minor girl

Amaravati: Condemning the brutal incident in which a minor girl was abducted and raped by a gang for four days, the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the much claimed Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh proved teeth less and unimplementable. He demanded stringent punishment to the culprits in this crime, on his official Twitter handle on Monday. TDP chief criticised that there was no commitment to this government to put an end to such crimes by taking strong action.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State going by how criminals behaved after the kidnap and gangrape of the minor Dalit girl in Rajahmahendravaram.

The TDP supremo said the criminals tortured the girl for four days and then left her at the police station in a very brazen manner, thus throwing a challenge to the AP Police as a whole. This indicated the extreme lengths to which the assailants were going in the State these days.

He asked what the YSRCP government has done to check atrocities on women after enacting the Disha law. The ruling party spent huge money to get lots of publicity from Disa Act but eventually, it turned out to be teeth less Act and not being implementable in the field level. These incidents showed that the YSRCP has no commitment to ensure the safety and security of women and girls in the State. The government should explain why such reprehensible atrocities were continuing against women.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that in the 14 months of YSRCP regime, over 400 atrocities against women and 16 gang rapes took place. Atrocities were committed on Dalit girls at Yerpedu in Chittoor district and in Tadipatri in Anantapuram district. One girl was attacked at Venkatraopalle village in Nellore district. A Muslim minority girl was raped in Guntur district. Another woman was attacked in Nellore. Now, the minor girl was tortured in Rajahmundry, he added.