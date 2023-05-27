Chandrababu Naidu elected national president of TDP

Rajamahendravaram: N Chandrababu Naidu elected as national president of Telugu Desam party unanimously for 14th time today.

Election committee head and former minister Kalva srinivasulu announced the election of Chandrababu Naidu. Later he administered oath of office by Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion Chandrababu Naidu who served as party president till state bifurcation and national president after bifurcation promised to work for betterment of Telugu people throughout the world.