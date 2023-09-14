Chandrababu Naidu had even not signed Skill Development Corporation file: Lokesh

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that party supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and sent to custody in alleged the Skill Development Corporation scam, though the relevant file neither has his name or signature.

Lokesh told media persons that his father Chandrababu Naidu was only a policy-maker and was not responsible for the follow-up action.

The TDP leader said that Premachandra Reddy, in his capacity as the Managing Director of the Skill Development Corporation, ordered the release of funds.

Lokesh pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu's name did not figure in the FIR registered in 2021. He believes that the case was filed against the former Chief Minister as people are revolting against the ruling dispensation and Jagan government fears it is going to lose power.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh along with his father-in-law, TDP MLA and actor N. Balakrishna and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan called on Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

He called Naidu a caged lion.

Lokesh said Naidu was lodged in the jail built by him.

He ruled out his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari joining politics. Lokesh said that a joint action plan will soon be announced by the TDP and JSP after forming a joint committee.

Alleging that land, liquor and sand mafias are ruling the roost under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, Lokesh recalled that the very first decision taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister was destructive - ordering demolition of the Praja Vedika, a structure built by the previous TDP government headed by Naidu.

"This psycho's deep desire was to somehow send the former Chief Minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu into remand," remarked Lokesh.

He alleged that cases were being booked against TDP and Jana Sena leaders fighting on public issues while leaders of other parties too were being harassed.

"At least 20 cases, including an attempt to murder case, have been registered against me by this government," Lokesh said.