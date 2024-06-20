  • Menu
Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Amaravati Construction Work, to address media

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with a team of ministers and MLAs, visited the construction sites of the capital city of Amaravati today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with a team of ministers and MLAs, visited the construction sites of the capital city of Amaravati today. The Chief Minister inspected the progress of various projects, including the public platform and housing complexes for government employees.

During his visit, CM Chandrababu expressed his displeasure at the abandoned state of some areas in Amaravati. He also conducted a pooja for the soil collected for the construction of the city. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister Narayana, MLAs Dhulipalla Narendra, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and others.

Telugu Desam Party workers gathered in large numbers to show their support for Chandrababu Naidu during his visit. They chanted slogans in his praise and for the development of Amaravati.

CM Chandrababu is expected to address the media soon to provide updates on the progress of the construction work in Amaravati. His visit highlights the government's commitment to the development of the state capital and the iconic structures being planned for Amaravati.

