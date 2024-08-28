Chandrababu Naidu Meets BJP Leaders Ahead of Membership Drive

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with BJP State President D. Purandeswari and BJP National Joint General Secretary (Organization) Shiv Prakash at his camp office on Tuesday. The meeting took place as the BJP prepares to launch its membership drive, which will start on September 1.

Earlier in the day, the State BJP held a meeting with its MPs, MLAs, and ministers to discuss the membership drive. The meeting, led by Purandeswari and Shiv Prakash, took place at Purandeswari's residence. The leaders emphasized the importance of the enrolment drive in strengthening the party's presence in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Purandeswari stated that the YSRC was trying to cast doubts on the election results due to their poor performance in the general elections. She expressed confidence that the upcoming BJP membership drive would be more successful than previous ones, aiming to expand the party's base in the state.

The BJP is focusing on increasing its membership and support in Andhra Pradesh as part of its strategy to enhance its political footprint in the region. The party leaders are hopeful that the new membership drive will bring in more supporters and strengthen their position ahead of future elections.