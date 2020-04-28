Chandrababu Naidu playing spoilsport amid coronavirus in the state: YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy

Amaravati: Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has flayed Chandrababu Naidu for writing letters and publicizing them only to create confusion and panic among the people and is playing spoilsport at a time when the entire country is putting up a united fight against the COVID 19.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, he said, the TDP leader writing letters to Governor and other persons shows his mean attitude as he is far from ground reality and has been writing letters only level baseless allegations against the State as they do not match to the situations prevailing in the State.

Naidu has been writing that migrant labour across the state are facing severe problems but in reality, the site government has set up several camps across the state besides providing food and accommodation and has been distributing free ration.

The state government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is putting relentless efforts in implementing COVID-19 preventive measures. In his letters, Naidu has not given a single suggestion to tackle the situation though the government is willing to take suggestions. Sitting in Hyderabad he writes he is afraid of the situation in Andhra Pradesh which is absurd and none of his Party leaders present here was involved in any programme to help the poor and needy.

The state stands in the first position terms of conducting the maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million population and an organized strategy is being implemented at isolation and quarantine centres besides ensuring other emergency services and welfare schemes as well.

Like never before there has been a bounty crop this year. The Chief Minister has been instructing the marketing department to ensure the Minimum Support Price for farmers even at these tough times.