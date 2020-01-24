Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha

Amaravati: "The reputation of the Legislative Council was put on a stake and deteriorated by the act of Council Chairman." said the defected MLC Pothula Sunitha on Friday at a press conference at Tadepalli. She further stated that the behaviour of TDP members in the Council was so pathetic.

Sunitha said, "TDP members intentionally stopped the bill and created all the chaos despite knowing that it's going to get cleared. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has pressurised Council Chairman to act according to him, if not what is the necessity for him to sit in the council gallery? Naidu ruined the stature of the Council and it is sad to see that he is still the same even after people refused him. TDP members were misguided by Naidu and they have to come out his traits and support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of the state."