Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha

Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha
Highlights

'The reputation of the Legislative Council was put on stake and deteriorated by the act of Council Chairman.' said the defected MLC Pothula Sunitha on...

Amaravati: "The reputation of the Legislative Council was put on a stake and deteriorated by the act of Council Chairman." said the defected MLC Pothula Sunitha on Friday at a press conference at Tadepalli. She further stated that the behaviour of TDP members in the Council was so pathetic.

Sunitha said, "TDP members intentionally stopped the bill and created all the chaos despite knowing that it's going to get cleared. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has pressurised Council Chairman to act according to him, if not what is the necessity for him to sit in the council gallery? Naidu ruined the stature of the Council and it is sad to see that he is still the same even after people refused him. TDP members were misguided by Naidu and they have to come out his traits and support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of the state."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
24 Jan 2020 4:05 PM GMT

'Nepal won't be a part of any alliance 'targeting' another neighbour'. Do you hear, India and China?

HC takes serious view of defamatory comments on social media, seeks report from police
HC takes serious view of defamatory comments on social media,...
Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha
Chandrababu Naidu pressurised Council Chairman: Sunitha
Police rescued two women as they went missing in the forest
Police rescued two women as they went missing in the forest
62 per cent polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation
62 per cent polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

More From Entertainment

More >>
24 Jan 2020 1:23 PM GMT

'Happy Ending' Video Is Out From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

New Poster From
New Poster From 'FIR'
Latest Update From
Latest Update From 'Chhalaang'
Prathi Roju Pandaage Closing Box Office Collection Report
Prathi Roju Pandaage Closing Box Office Collection Report
"Naa Valla Kadhe…" Song from
'Naa Valla Kadhe…' Song from 'Romantic' Is Just Awesome!!!


Top