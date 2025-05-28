  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President for 30th Year

Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President for 30th Year
x

CM N Chandrababu Naidu speaking at a meeting after inaugurating new blocks and Start Up expo at VIT Engineering College on Monday. VITs head Viswanathan is also seen.

Highlights

Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in again as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the Mahanadu event.

Chandrababu has been elected as the national president of TDP once again. Varlaramaiah administered the oath to Chandrababu at the Mahanadu venue. Chandrababu has been the president of TDP for 30 years. He first took charge as president in 1995. Elections for the post of TDP president are held once every two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like two eyes to him. He said that he developed Hyderabad. He stated there is no loss to Telangana from the Banakacharla project. He denied the truth of the campaign being run by BRS on this issue.

Chandrababu said that he has never objected to the Kaleshwaram project. His ambition is to provide water to every acre in Andhra Pradesh. He added that Andhra Pradesh is the last state in the use of river water. He said Telangana will also benefit from the interlinking of rivers.

Chandrababu Naidu said that current charges will not be increased in Andhra Pradesh. He added that the previous government blamed them for increasing current charges. He said that the Kadapa Mahanadu is special to him.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick