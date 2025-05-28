Live
Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President for 30th Year
Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in again as the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the Mahanadu event.
Chandrababu has been elected as the national president of TDP once again. Varlaramaiah administered the oath to Chandrababu at the Mahanadu venue. Chandrababu has been the president of TDP for 30 years. He first took charge as president in 1995. Elections for the post of TDP president are held once every two years.
Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like two eyes to him. He said that he developed Hyderabad. He stated there is no loss to Telangana from the Banakacharla project. He denied the truth of the campaign being run by BRS on this issue.
Chandrababu said that he has never objected to the Kaleshwaram project. His ambition is to provide water to every acre in Andhra Pradesh. He added that Andhra Pradesh is the last state in the use of river water. He said Telangana will also benefit from the interlinking of rivers.
Chandrababu Naidu said that current charges will not be increased in Andhra Pradesh. He added that the previous government blamed them for increasing current charges. He said that the Kadapa Mahanadu is special to him.