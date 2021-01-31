Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemns attack on TDP leaders at Yadamarri

Amaravati: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the attack made by the YSRCP leaders on the TDP leaders when they were going to file nomination at Periyambadi village in Yadamarri mandal in Poothalapattu Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

Naidu decried the ruling party miscreants attacking and damaging TDP MLC Dorababu's vehicle. The YSRCP was resorting to these attacks out of frustration and despair over the rising unpopularity of its rule.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that out of fear of losing the elections, the ruling party was indulging in mindless attacks and kidnappings. But the general public was determined to fight back the YSRCP's vicious plans. Unable to bring in development and growth, the ruling party leaders were trying all sorts of ulterior methods to retain supremacy and power. Naidu asserted that the people were thoroughly unhappy over the misgovernance of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and they would stop his government's misdeeds by defeating the YSRCP supported candidates.

Naidu spoke to Rayadurgam TDP in-charge Kalva Srinivasulu and BN Halli grama sarpanch candidate's husband Eeranna over phone. Eeranna complained that the YSRCP leaders kidnapped him and threatened to kill him if his wife went on to file her nomination.

The TDP chief expressed concern that the ruling party was losing all patience in the face of certain defeat. The TDP candidates should not be afraid of such threats and they should file nomination without fail. The TDP would stand by their side, he asserted.