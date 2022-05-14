Chandrababu Naidu to construct house in Kuppam constituency

Kuppam (Chittoor Dist): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has finally decided to construct his own house in his constituency Kuppam and initiated the proceedings. On the final day of his three-day tour to the constituency, Naidu visited the site on Friday in Kuppam. The registration is slated for May 29 while the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction will be held on June 5. Naidu first entered the constituency in 1989 and was elected to the Assembly from there. Since then he has so far elected to the Assembly from Kuppam seven times consecutively and the constituency has become his stronghold. He won't even file the nomination papers personally and normally do not campaign there also.

Though he has an ancestral house in his native Naravaripalli village in Rangampet mandal of Chandragiri constituency, he doesn't have any house in Kuppam. Every time he visits the constituency, he stays in R&B guest house. After the 2019 elections, the YSRCP leaders have started an intensive campaign against Naidu that he has no love towards the constituency as he never thought of constructing a house there.

Prior to this, the people of Kuppam segment felt that he should have one house there but somehow it did not materialise. However, in the recent past, he took a decision to construct a house there for his residence following which the party leaders have searched suitable sites. He finalised a 2.10-acre plot in Kadapalli panchayat in Santhipuram mandal and decided to purchase it.

Naidu is expected to reach Kuppam again on June 5 along with his spouse Bhuvaneswari and will perform Bhumi Pooja for the construction of the house. It was learnt that two farmers have given their 2.10-acre land for Naidu to construct his house.

Party sources said that along with Naidu's residence, an office building will also be built there for conducting party meetings. The decision of Naidu to construct a house in his constituency has filled josh in the party leaders and cadres.

Meanwhile, on the final day of his tour, Naidu held meetings of cluster in-charges, unit in charges and booth convenors. He also held another meeting with the constituency youth committee. He told the party workers to be actively involved in party activities and questioned them about the delay in membership drive. Party leaders P S Munirathnam, G Srinivasulu, P Manohar and others were present. In the evening, he left for Bengaluru enroute to Hyderabad.