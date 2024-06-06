Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu to meet TDP MPs ahead of NDA leaders meeting
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to Delhi on Friday to meet with NDA leaders regarding the composition of the Union Cabinet. Before his trip, Naidu will hold a meeting with party MPs on Thursday at his residence in Undavalli, where they will discuss the upcoming meeting in the capital.
Naidu's visit comes after TDP MPs received invitations to attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The TDP, which won 16 MP seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, is a crucial part of the NDA alliance.
Security measures have been increased at Naidu's residence in anticipation of the meeting. Two Guntur district ASPs have been tasked with overseeing the security arrangements, as MLAs, MPs, and officials are expected to gather at Naidu's house to strategize ahead of the meeting in Delhi.