Chandrababu Naidu to tour Kurnool, Nandyal districts today

Kurnool: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Kurnool on Thursday, said Somisetty Venkateswarulu and Gowru Venkata Reddy, the party's parliament presidents of Kurnool and Nandyal.

Speaking to mediapersons, they said that the TDP chief will reach Kurnool at 10 am. Then he will address the party activists at a meeting organised at Kamma Sangam Kalyana Mandapam. At around 2 pm, Naidu will proceed to Jaladurgam village in Peapully mandal in Nandyal district where he will participate in 'Badude-Badudu' programme.

Later, Naidu will proceed to Anantapur to participate in the programmes arranged locally.

The TDP leaders from Kurnool and Nandyal recalled that Chief Minister Jagan came to power after urging people to give him one chance. During the election campaign in 2019, Jagan made several promises to people. However, he had failed to fulfill the promises made to different sections even after completing three years in power, they said.

Venkateswarulu and Gowru Venkata Reddy said that the YSRCP government has totally failed to generate employment to youth. Apart from that, the ruling party failed to bring a single industry

to the State and check the

skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

The State government has imposed a huge burden on the common man by imposing hefty property taxes, increasing power tariff, bus fares and fuel charges. In addition to these the government has failed to declare drought mandals even as several mandals in Kurnool district were facing drought conditions.

They said the YSRCP MLAs participating in the 'Gadapa Gadapa' programme are facing huge humiliation as people are vexed with the 'misrule' of the State government.

The People are looking towards the TDP. The Kurnool and Nandyal leaders of the TDP said that people were ready to give a thumping

victory to the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly elections in 2024.