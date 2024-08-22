Chandrababu Naidu to Visit Accident Site in Atchutapuram SEZ today

In a significant response to the tragic accident at Medical Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit the affected area and the families of the victims today. His schedule includes departing from Vijayawada Airport at 10:30 AM and arriving at Medicover Hospital, Venkozhipalem, by 12:10 PM.



During his visit to the hospital, Naidu is expected to meet with the injured workers and engage with medical teams overseeing their treatment. Following this, he will proceed to the accident site at 1:30 PM, where he will inspect the factory and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The unfortunate accident claimed the lives of several workers, bringing grief to their families and the community. The details of the deceased include:

1. Neelapu Ramireddy (48) - Assistant General Manager

2. Prashanth Hamsa (33) - Senior Executive, Production

3. Narayana Rao (33) - Assistant Manager

4. Ganesh Kumar (32) - Senior Executive

5. Harika (22) - Trainee Engineer

6. Rajasekhar (21) - Trainee Process Engineer

7. Satish (31) - Senior Executive

8. Nagababu (35) - Assistant Manager

9. Nageswara Ramachandra Rao (47) - Assistant Manager, Team Leader

10. Sanyasi Naidu (55) - Housekeeping

11. Chinna Rao (33) - Painter

12. Parthasarathy (27) - Fitter

13. Mohan Durga Prasad (19) - Housekeeping Boy

14. Ananda Rao (36) - Assistant Manager

15. Surendra (37) - Assistant Manager

16. Venkata Sai (27) - Senior Executive

17. Chiranjeevi (24) - Fitter

18. Unidentified Person

After the site inspection, Chandrababu Naidu will return to Vijayawada, with plans to reach his residence in Undavalli by 4:30 PM. This visit emphasizes the commitment of local leadership to support affected families during this tragic time. Further inquiries into the accident's cause are ongoing as the community mourns the loss of its members.