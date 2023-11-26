Live
- Ongole: Bishop Council chairman heaps praise on CM
- Ongole: 11 students of Prakasam Engineering College secure placement
- Doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway station completed
- 'Want batters to destroy bowlers, and Rohit Sharma can do that', says Chris Gayle
- Kurnool DSLA office records inspected
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be held in 300 villages in EG
- Vijayawada: Campaign launched against gender-based discrimination
- Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Singh Alters Name for Numerological Reasons
- Ways to Stay True to Your Weight-Loss Journey
- Chandrababu Naidu to visit Delhi tomorrow, to attend a wedding event
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu to visit Delhi tomorrow, to attend a wedding event
Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari, will be attending the wedding reception of Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra's son in Delhi on Monday
Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari, will be attending the wedding reception of Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra's son in Delhi on Monday. They will leave Hyderabad on Monday afternoon and stay in Delhi until Tuesday.
However, on the same day, a hearing will take place in the Supreme Court regarding the petition to cancel Chandrababu Naidu's bail in theskill development case. The hearing will be conducted by a bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satishchandra Mishra.
Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted regular bail to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case, but the CID has challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, claiming that the High Court exceeded its authority in granting bail.