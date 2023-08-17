Chandrababu Naidu travelled in an RTC bus

ALAMURU (KONASEEMA DISTRICT): Former CM and Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu traveled by RTC bus from Alamuru under the Kothapeta constituency of Konaseema district to Jonnada. After boarding the bus at the bus stop, Chandrababu purchased a ticket from the conductor. He traveled on the bus up to Jonnada junction.

On this occasion, he got to know the problems while interacting with the co-passengers. Speaking to the women, the TDP chief explained the features of the mini-manifesto that had already been announced under the name of Super Six. He said that free bus travel would be given as a gift to women.

The women are going to complain that the prices of essential goods have become heavy and the electricity bills are running into thousands of rupees. Some of them told Chandrababu that the government was robbing them by burdening them with taxes. The TDP chief assured them that, "our government would come soon.. all the problems will be solved."





Later, he went to Kothapet and inspected the sand dumping area in Jonnada. He assured the people that the irregularities in sand mining would be stopped. Locals explained to him that sand mining and sales are going on without any documents and that YSRCP leaders are helping sand extortionists. Chandrababu Naidu demanded the release of a white paper on sand mining, sales, and contracts with various companies.

