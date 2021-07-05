Chandrababu Naidu urged CM YS Jagan to lead all-party delegation to meet PM Modi on Krishna Water Dispute

Mangalagiri: A meeting of senior TDP leaders presided over by party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take an all-party delegation to discuss the Krishna water disputes issue with the Prime Minister.

The meeting resolved that the Chief Minister should take the AP delegation to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in order to make a strong plea for the protection of the AP farmers' rights. The other demands of the TDP included allocation of funds for the interlinking of rivers to ensure augmented irrigation and drinking water to Rayalaseema and North Andhra.

Resettlement plans should be strictly implemented for the Adivasis and the farmers facing submergence threat under projects. The storage levels in all the reservoirs should be increased. The pending works on the Muchumarri project should be completed. Water should be provided to all Rayalaseema projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's failure and inefficiency was causing the Krishna water to wastefully flow into the sea instead of ensuring irrigation facility to farm lands in Rayalaseema.

While the Srisailam reservoir was being emptied, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was just writing useless letters. Jagan Reddy would go in special flights to Delhi for his cases but not for important issues like the Krishna water, the meeting alleged.

The TDP leaders asserted that the Chief Minister was just indulging in gimmicks to divert the attention of the public from his government's growing unpopularity, unemployment problem, wholesale corruption and dissatisfied youth.

Condemning the YSRCP's 'attitude', the TDP leaders reminded the Jagan regime of its responsibility to protect the AP's lower riparian State rights as per the Bachawat Tribunal. The resolution passed in the Apex Council should be strictly implemented. The people would teach a strong lesson to the Chief Minister if he continued making useless allegations against the Opposition instead of fighting for the AP water rights.

The TDP spent Rs 9,500 crore on the Rayalaseema projects in its five years rule. Jagan Reddy had no courage to tell how much his government had spent in two years. Shamelessly, the evacuees of Polavaram and Gandikota were denied compensation.

Some TDP leaders recalled that the Naidu regime proposed shifting of the KRMB office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The Telangana government later gave its approval. But, this shifting was stopped as Jagan Reddy tried to change the destination for political purposes.

As a result, the KRMB remained in Hyderabad. Jagan Reddy accused the KRMB of being partial to Telangana. This situation could have been avoided if no obstacles were created for the KRMB shifting, the TDP leaders opined.