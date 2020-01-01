Chandrababu Naidu visits Indrakeeladri, offers prayers to Durgamma to protect the state

TDP National President and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu couple visited Durgamma on Indrakeeladri. Chandrababu later told the media that he wanted to protect Amaravati and the state.

Later Naidu asserted through Twitter that any celebration will be a happy occasion when everyone is happy. Amaravati farmers are not happy hence the celebrations are stalled. He said the money will be donated to Amaravati Conservation Council (JAC), which fights for farmers.

Chandrababu called everyone to fight for the conservation of the capital Amaravati. Chandrababu offered prayers to the goddess to ensure the safety and security of people of all classes and their problems in the New Year.