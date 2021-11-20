Chandrababu Naidu welcomes PM Narendra Modi's decision on farm laws

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three controversial farm laws.



Naidu said that the Prime Minister made a correct decision in response to the continued protests staged by the agitating farmers against the laws.

In a statement, Naidu said in a similar move, the Andhra Pradesh government should also withdraw the decision of three state capitals in the best interests of the farmers.

The much-cherished dream of the Amaravati farmers and the entire state should be fulfilled, he said, adding that it was important as Amaravati would play a big role in the creation of wealth and job opportunities for the state.

The TDP chief also pointed out that the Amaravati farmers have been staging protests for the past 700 days in the state and have sacrificed 34,000 acre for the purpose of developing the state's capital.

He claimed that there has been an overwhelming response to the 'Maha Padayatra' of the Amaravati farmers.

Naidu said then opposition leader gave outright support to Amaravati capital by stating in the state Assembly that the capital should be developed in more than 30,000 acres.

All the members in the Assembly had extended their full support to Amaravati.