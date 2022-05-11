Chandrababu Naidu's 'Badude Badudu' in Kuppam from today

Kuppam (Chittoor district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will be touring his home constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district for three days from Wednesday. Though the visit was considered part of his promise to make his presence in the constituency once in every three months, he is expected to undertake his 'Badude Badudu' campaign during the three days and continue the tirade against the ruling party's failures.

Kuppam constituency has been under the scanner for the ruling party ever since it came to power in 2019. The YSRCP government made several attempts to gain an upper hand in Naidu's strong hold from where he won consecutively for seven times since 1989.

But, his long-time political rival and minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has intensified his efforts to weaken Naidu in Kuppam by taking up various activities there. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent interaction with party MLAs and other leaders also has reportedly made it clear that they have to win the Kuppam seat.

The ruling party had won the gram panchayat and municipal elections in the constituency with a whopping majority which dented the morale of TDP cadres. TDP leaders have been alleging that with the money and muscle power, the YSRCP took things in its hand and in Assembly elections, such a situation will never happen. A senior leader commented that the ruling party has already started feeling the heat from the people and it is not easy for them to face Naidu in Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, following YSRCP's criticism that Naidu was not even having a house in the constituency though he has been representing it for over three decades, he has decided to construct a house there. The local leaders have identified some sites and it was learnt that one site between Kuppam and Santhipuram was finalised.

Against this backdrop, Naidu' tour has been scheduled for three days starting from May 11. He last toured the constituency in the first week of January. He is expected to reach the segment at Bellakogila from Bengaluru at 1 pm on Wednesday and will conduct a road show in the villages of Santhipuram mandal. On Thursday also, he will conduct road shows at Gudupalli mandal and take part in Patalamma Devi jatara in Seegalapalli of Kuppam mandal as well. Significantly, minister Ramachandra Reddy will be participating in Seegalapalli jatara on Wednesday evening itself for which that party has been making elaborate arrangements to make the visit a grand success.

On May 13, the TDP chief will address the meeting of party cluster in-charges, unit in-charges, booth convenors in Kuppam and constituency youth committee meeting separately before leaving for Benaluru en route Hyderabad. TDP Kuppam constituency leaders PS Munirathnam, Gounivari Srinivasulu, P Manohar and others have been making elaborate arrangements for Naidu's visit.