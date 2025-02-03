Chandrababu Naidu’s Plan to Make Andhra Pradesh Prosperous Within Two Years

Rayachoti: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has shared an ambitious vision for the state, promising to eliminate poverty and make Andhra Pradesh economically self-reliant by 2047. Speaking at an event in Rayachoti, he outlined his government’s plans to revive irrigation projects, attract investments, improve social security, and transform the state into a global hub for technology and innovation.

“My mission is clear—by 2047, no family in Andhra Pradesh should live in poverty. The previous administration left behind a broken economy, paralyzed governance, and ₹10 lakh crore in debt. Despite these challenges, we have already attracted ₹7 lakh crore in investments in just seven months and cleared ₹22,252 crore in pending dues,” Naidu stated.

Reviving Irrigation in Rayalaseema

A key focus of Naidu’s speech was on revitalizing irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, a drought-prone region. He promised to complete the Godavari-Banakaracharla Project with support from the central government to ensure irrigation for all farmland. “Had I been in power in 2019, I would have ensured that Handri-Neeva water reached Rayalaseema by 2020. Instead, the previous government neglected irrigation, leaving the region barren. We are now taking strong steps to correct this, starting with the tendering of the Srinivasapuram Canal project,” he said.

Embracing Technology: IT to AI

Known for driving Hyderabad’s IT boom, Naidu is now focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and creating remote work opportunities. He announced the setting up of five Tata Innovation Hubs to promote a work-from-home economy, helping professionals earn globally while living locally.

"Once, people doubted my IT vision, but today, Telugu professionals are among the highest earners worldwide. Now, we must embrace AI and digital transformation to create more opportunities at home,” Naidu said.

Revitalizing Amaravati and Infrastructure Development

Naidu also reaffirmed his commitment to building Amaravati as the state capital, calling it a “city of the gods” with rich historical significance. “I built Hyderabad into a global city, and I will do the same for Amaravati. The central government has already sanctioned ₹12,000 crore for Polavaram, and funds have been allocated for industrial parks in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Kopparthi, and Orvakal. We will complete Polavaram by 2027,” he added.

Strengthening Social Security Programs

The Chief Minister emphasized his government's focus on social security, highlighting the revival of Anna Canteens and free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme. He also noted that Andhra Pradesh provides pensions to 64 lakh beneficiaries, spending ₹32,520 crore annually—more than any other state in India.

“We provide pensions to 28 categories, including the elderly, widows, and weavers,” Naidu said. He also credited Minister Nara Lokesh for introducing WhatsApp Governance, which now delivers 161 government services directly to citizens.

Delivering Results

Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to action. “In just seven months, we’ve done more than we promised. We’ve cleared debts, restarted projects, and made Andhra Pradesh an attractive place for investors. We’re on track to create jobs for 20 lakh people in the next five years and make Andhra Pradesh a global innovation hub. This is not just a promise; it’s our mission,” he declared.