Chandrababu Participates in Swachhta Hi Seva Program in Machilipatnam

Highlights

In observance of Gandhi Jayanti, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Machilipatnam to take part in the Swachhta Hi Seva...

In observance of Gandhi Jayanti, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Machilipatnam to take part in the Swachhta Hi Seva program. The event saw the Chief Minister join hands with local students and sanitation workers, as they took to the streets with brooms to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

During the program, Chandrababu Naidu engaged in meaningful conversations with sanitation workers, learning about the challenges they face in their daily efforts to keep the community clean. His presence underscored the importance of sanitation and the vital role these workers play in society.

Following the cleanliness drive, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located within the National College premises. He reflected on Gandhiji's enduring struggle for freedom and the values of cleanliness and service that the leader championed. The event highlighted the need for collective action in promoting sanitation and cleanliness in the state, in line with Gandhi's vision.

