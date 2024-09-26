Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana

In a heart-wrenching announcement, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound shock and sadness over the sudden passing of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief, Adinarayana. Naidu praised Adinarayana as a "bright, honest, and hardworking journalist" who dedicated his life to making a significant impact on society.





Shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden passing of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana Garu. He was a bright, honest and hardworking journalist who always strived to make a difference to the society. His absence will be deeply felt. pic.twitter.com/vUqtdpfO3o — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 26, 2024





Naidu highlighted his unwavering commitment to journalism, stating, "He was a journalist who always strived to make a difference." The loss of such a dedicated media professional will be deeply felt in both the journalistic community and the broader society.

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his sorrow over the death of Tanniru Adinarayana, a seasoned journalist and the Bureau Chief of ETV Telangana. Mr. Adinarayana was widely recognized for his deep understanding of contemporary politics and public affairs.





"It is with great sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Mr. Adinarayana," Kalyan stated. "His contributions to electronic media and his insightful coverage of critical issues will be greatly missed. Despite recent health challenges, the news of his death comes as a shock." Pawan added extending condolences to Adinarayana's family