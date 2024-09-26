Live
- Foolproof security in place for Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri
- iPhone SE 4 May Be Apple’s Most Successful Phone of 2025
- Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana
- There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Senior Journalist Narayana's Demise
- Union Minister slams Oppn-ruled states over rising unemployment among youth
- Anirudh creates much more hype for ‘Devara’
- Forest officials set up drone cameras to catch leopard roaming in Kadium
- Excitement at peaks for ‘Devara’; Dallas fans dazzle with Tesla light show
- Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ now streaming on Netflix after blockbuster run
Just In
Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana
In a heart-wrenching announcement, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound shock and sadness over the sudden passing of ETV...
In a heart-wrenching announcement, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound shock and sadness over the sudden passing of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief, Adinarayana. Naidu praised Adinarayana as a "bright, honest, and hardworking journalist" who dedicated his life to making a significant impact on society.
Naidu highlighted his unwavering commitment to journalism, stating, "He was a journalist who always strived to make a difference." The loss of such a dedicated media professional will be deeply felt in both the journalistic community and the broader society.
Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his sorrow over the death of Tanniru Adinarayana, a seasoned journalist and the Bureau Chief of ETV Telangana. Mr. Adinarayana was widely recognized for his deep understanding of contemporary politics and public affairs.
"It is with great sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Mr. Adinarayana," Kalyan stated. "His contributions to electronic media and his insightful coverage of critical issues will be greatly missed. Despite recent health challenges, the news of his death comes as a shock." Pawan added extending condolences to Adinarayana's family