Chandrababu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Gandhi's principles of non-violence and self-respect. In his address, Naidu highlighted that self-pride and self-respect are values that each individual must uphold, asserting that Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire the nation today.





జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయుడికి ఘన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. అహింసా మార్గంలో ఉద్యమించి బానిస సంకెళ్లు తెంచి బ్రిటిష్ పాలకుల నుంచి దేశానికి విముక్తి కలిగించిన మహాత్ముడి బోధనలు నేటికీ అనుసరణీయం. ఆత్మాభిమానం, ఆత్మగౌరవం వేరెవరో పరిరక్షించరు…మనకు మనమే వాటిని… pic.twitter.com/gTDNlfjb2T — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 2, 2024





"The duty before us is to advance the country by following the path shown by the Father of the Nation," Naidu stated, reflecting on Gandhi's role in freeing India from British rule through peaceful means.





'జై జవాన్, జై కిసాన్' పిలుపునిచ్చి దేశాన్ని ముందుకు నడిపించిన నాయకుడు లాల్ బహదూర్ శాస్త్రిగారు. ఆయన నిజాయితీ, నిరాడంబరత, వ్యక్తిత్వం, త్యాగశీలత అందరికీ స్పూర్తిదాయకం కావాలి. ఈ రోజు ఆయన జయంతి సందర్భంగా దేశం గర్వించదగ్గ ఆ మహనీయుని స్మృతికి నివాళులర్పిస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/cBBErazNzN — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 2, 2024





In addition to honoring Gandhi, Naidu also recalled the legacy of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He praised Shastri's honesty, modesty, and self-sacrifice, calling for these attributes to serve as an inspiration for all citizens.

Naidu quoted Shastri's famous slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," affirming the importance of both farmers and soldiers in the nation’s progress. He concluded his tribute by celebrating Shastri as a leader whose legacy has made India proud and whose values should guide future generations.