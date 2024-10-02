  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary

Chandrababu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasizing the enduring relevance of...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Gandhi's principles of non-violence and self-respect. In his address, Naidu highlighted that self-pride and self-respect are values that each individual must uphold, asserting that Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire the nation today.



"The duty before us is to advance the country by following the path shown by the Father of the Nation," Naidu stated, reflecting on Gandhi's role in freeing India from British rule through peaceful means.



In addition to honoring Gandhi, Naidu also recalled the legacy of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He praised Shastri's honesty, modesty, and self-sacrifice, calling for these attributes to serve as an inspiration for all citizens.

Naidu quoted Shastri's famous slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," affirming the importance of both farmers and soldiers in the nation’s progress. He concluded his tribute by celebrating Shastri as a leader whose legacy has made India proud and whose values should guide future generations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick