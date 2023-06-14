  • Menu
Chandrababu receives a warm welcome at Bangalore, to reach Kuppam as part of three-day tour

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu(File Photo)

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu reached Bangalore as part of his Kuppam visit. On this occasion, Kuppam TDP ranks extended a warm welcome to Chandrababu who went to the residence of former MLA Shankar Yadav at Tamballapalli in Bangalore from the airport.

Naidu will attend Shankar Yadav's daughter's wedding and will reach Kuppam from there. Chandrababu will reach Kolar, KGF, Bangarapet, Keopapuram and Ralla Buduguru on the Andhra border and will participate in the meeting to be held with TDP ranks at 4:30 pm at BCN Kalyana Mandapam in Kuppam.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam will continue for three days from today. After the meeting with the TDP leaders, he will stay at the R and B guest house for the night. The ranks of TDP have prepared everything for Chandrababu Naidu's three-day visit.

