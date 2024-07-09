Chandrababu Releases White Paper on power sector, reveals Rs.1.29 Lakh crore arrears incurred

In a significant move, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has released a white paper on electricity, shedding light on the financial challenges faced by power companies in the state. The white paper revealed that state has incurred debts of Rs.1.29 lakh crore to power companies.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of understanding the implications of such financial burdens on the power sector. He criticized the previous government for their mismanagement. However, he expressed confidence in the reforms brought in by his government, claiming that they have laid the foundation for a stronger power sector in the state.

During the announcement, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for a balance between welfare and development, urging people to look beyond superficial promises. He reassured the public that transparency and accountability were key principles guiding his government, and that the release of the white paper was aimed at providing them with a clear picture of the realities at hand.

Chandrababu Naidu encouraged public participation in finding solutions to the challenges facing the power sector, stating that their ideas and feedback would be crucial in shaping future policies.