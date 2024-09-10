Chandrababu reviews on floods, directs to complete relief operations by evening

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has assigned the ministers to oversee flood relief measures and ensure a systematic approach to recovery efforts in North Coastal Andhra. Following a midnight review at the Vijayawada Collectorate on Monday, the CM emphasized the need for on-ground assessments and regular updates on the situation.

During the review, Naidu inquired about the ongoing flood relief operations in Vijayawada city, stating that the battle against the floods is nearing its final stages. He expressed confidence that normalcy would return to the city by Tuesday evening.

Municipal Administration Minister Narayana reported that out of the 32 affected wards, 26 have returned to normalcy. He highlighted that municipal staff were diligently working in three shifts to restore sanitation services. Additionally, Minister Gottipati announced that 95 percent of the electrical supply had been restored, with plans to fully electrify the remaining divisions once the floodwaters recede.



CM Naidu urged relevant organizations, including AAPCO, to provide clothing and essential supplies to the 2.75 lakh individuals affected by the floods. He stressed the importance of addressing the hardships faced by the victims and called for repairs to damaged properties, facilitated by the Urban Company.



To enhance community awareness about recovery efforts, Chandrababu assigned former ministers and MLAs to monitor the relief initiatives, ensuring that recovery efforts are efficient and effective in the wake of the disaster.