Chandrababu rule guarantees security for weavers: Savitha
Minister for handlooms and textiles S Savitha stated that the future of weavers is secure under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration.
Vijayawada: Minister for handlooms and textiles S Savitha stated that the future of weavers is secure under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration. She expressed her delight over the four new schemes launched by the Chief Minister on the 11th National Handloom Day and thanked him for prioritising the welfare of the weaving community.
In a statement released on Thursday, minister Savitha said that the TDP government has consistently placed a high priority on weaver welfare. She pointed out that since returning to power in 2024, the government has taken several pro-weaver decisions. This includes providing pensions of Rs 4,000 to weavers over the age of 50.
Savitha noted that the government is also working to improve marketing for handloom products by organising exhibitions and signing agreements with various organisations. A 15 percent subsidy on yarn purchases is being provided, and new clusters, mega-clusters, and textile parks are being established.
Savitha expressed thanks to the Chief Minister for launching four schemes in a single day, affirming that the coalition government’s goal is to ensure a dignified life for all handloom weavers.