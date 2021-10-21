Chandrababu starts 36-hour deeksha, says TDP offices were attacked according to plan

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the TDP office was attacked according to a plan and opined that law and order had failed in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu spoke after starting the 36 hour deeksha at the TDP office against the attack on TDP offices. Naidu expresses anguish over the cases being filed against TDP leaders. Chandrababu asked why an officer has come to the party office without permission and questioned whether anybody can go to DGP office without prior permission. He was incensed over filing the cases against TDP leaders under attempted murder case.



Chandrababu said he called the DGP at 05:03 pm on Tuesday that the party office was going to be attacked but the call was not lifted. He also said there was no response from other police superiors despite calling and hence immediately called the governor and complained that TDP offices and leaders across the state were simultaneously targeted.



The TDP national president had said he had urged union home minister Amit Shah to respond immediately over attack by the police and the government on TDP offices. He described it as an attack on the people and democracy. Chandrababu further asserted that it is not good for the police to stay close to those who attacked the TDP party office and leaders. "We are fighting against the anti-people policies of the government," Naidu said.