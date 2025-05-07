  • Menu
Chandrababu supports Operation Sindoor, tweets 'Jai Hind'

Chandrababu supports Operation Sindoor, tweets Jai Hind
Highlights

In a significant military operation, Indian forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a significant military operation, Indian forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation successfully dismantled four camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and three belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, alongside strikes on two Hizbul Mujahideen camps. The locations of the strikes included Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad, with further attacks reported at Chak Amru, Gulpur, Bhimber, and Sialkot.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has publicly endorsed the operation, expressing his support on social media platform X, stating "Jai Hind". Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the operation, emphasizing the sentiment of national pride with his message, "Jai Hind... Jai Hind is the army."

As reports of the operation surface, congratulations and accolades are streaming in from various celebrities and public figures across the country, demonstrating widespread support for the military action.

