Chandrababu to address a public meeting in Ravulapalem as part of Praja Galam

Chandrababu to address a public meeting in Ravulapalem as part of Praja Galam
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu, is set to hold a public meeting in Ravulapalem and Ramachandrapuram in Ambedkar today.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu, is set to hold a public meeting in Ravulapalem and Ramachandrapuram in Ambedkar today. Chandrababu is scheduled to arrive at Rajahmundry Airport from Hyderabad at 2:35 pm, following which he will proceed to the Ithakota helipad via helicopter at 2:50 pm.

At 3:30 pm, Chandrababu will address a public meeting at the Ravulapalem TDP office center, which will continue until 5 pm. Following this, he will travel by road to Ramachandrapuram, where a public meeting is planned from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Chandrababu is expected to stay overnight at VSM College around 9 pm.

The public meetings are anticipated to draw large crowds of TDP supporters and residents eager to hear Chandrababu's address. Security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all attendees during the events. Stay tuned for further updates on Chandrababu's visit to the region.

