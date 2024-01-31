Chandrababu to begin exercise on selecting candidates, to give a break to Ra Kadali Ra

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expediting the process of selecting candidates for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). To facilitate this, all Ra Kadali Ra meetings have been suspended until the 4th of the following month. The selection process and seat adjustments are being carried out at Chandrababu's residence in Hyderabad.

Additionally, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are expected to meet either today or tomorrow to discuss and decide on the positions where both parties are strong.

The respective party presidents will hold final discussions on the meeting's manifesto under the chairmanship. There is a possibility that Chandrababu and Pawan will jointly announce the candidates in the first week of the next month. Furthermore, preparations are underway for a grand public meeting to release the manifesto.