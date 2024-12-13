Live
- Allu Arjun Seeks Lunch Motion; Court Hearing Scheduled for 2 PM Today
- Vijayawada hosts Swarnandhra Vision-2047 Program to foster development in AP
- World Bank okays loan for new project to boost earnings of UP farmers
- Zomato gets GST tax demand notice of Rs 803 crore
- Atul Subhash suicide: No arrests made yet, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner
- Indian agrochemicals sector to see 7-9 pc growth next fiscal: Report
- SC refers to CJI Cong leader’s petition for verification of EVMs used in Haryana polls
- To become the youngest world champion is truly a great feat: Gill congratulates Gukesh
- Case Filed Against Allu Arjun Under Four Sections
- Remembering A Visionary Leader.
Just In
Allu Arjun Seeks Lunch Motion; Court Hearing Scheduled for 2 PM Today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, who was recently booked under serious legal sections, has filed for a lunch motion plea through his legal team. His...
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, who was recently booked under serious legal sections, has filed for a lunch motion plea through his legal team. His lawyers have requested the court to defer his arrest until Monday, citing undisclosed reasons.
The case, which involves charges under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, carries severe implications. If proven guilty, the actor faces imprisonment ranging from 5 to 10 years. Among the charges, Section 105 is non-bailable, further complicating the situation for the popular star.
The court has scheduled a hearing for 2 PM today to deliberate on the plea. The legal proceedings have drawn widespread public attention, with fans and the media closely monitoring developments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS