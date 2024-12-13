Allu Arjun Seeks Lunch Motion; Court Hearing Scheduled for 2 PM Today

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, who was recently booked under serious legal sections, has filed for a lunch motion plea through his legal team. His lawyers have requested the court to defer his arrest until Monday, citing undisclosed reasons.

The case, which involves charges under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, carries severe implications. If proven guilty, the actor faces imprisonment ranging from 5 to 10 years. Among the charges, Section 105 is non-bailable, further complicating the situation for the popular star.

The court has scheduled a hearing for 2 PM today to deliberate on the plea. The legal proceedings have drawn widespread public attention, with fans and the media closely monitoring developments.