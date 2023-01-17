Chandrababu to hold review meetings with incharges of constituencies from today

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will conduct constituency-wise reviews from Tuesday. As part of this, Chandrababu will meet the in-charges of six constituencies on Tuesday. A one-to-one meeting will be held with them. Chandrababu will review Rajolu, Bhimavaram, GD Nellore, Sullurpet, Kadapa and Nandyal constituencies today.



With the next general election to be held in 2024, the Telugu Desam Party is gearing up from now itself to grab the power from the YSRCP. Hence, Chandrababu Naidu is touring the districts and constituencies holding public meetings to woo the people.

Meanwhile, the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is also gearing up for the padayatra from January 27 in the name of Yuva Galam. It is known that there are speculations over the alliances as well.