  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu to hold review meetings with incharges of constituencies from today

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
x

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Highlights

Chandrababu will meet the in-charges of six constituencies on Tuesday. A one-to-one meeting will be held with them. Chandrababu will review Rajolu, Bhimavaram, GD Nellore, Sullurpet, Kadapa and Nandyal constituencies today.

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will conduct constituency-wise reviews from Tuesday. As part of this, Chandrababu will meet the in-charges of six constituencies on Tuesday. A one-to-one meeting will be held with them. Chandrababu will review Rajolu, Bhimavaram, GD Nellore, Sullurpet, Kadapa and Nandyal constituencies today.

With the next general election to be held in 2024, the Telugu Desam Party is gearing up from now itself to grab the power from the YSRCP. Hence, Chandrababu Naidu is touring the districts and constituencies holding public meetings to woo the people.

Meanwhile, the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is also gearing up for the padayatra from January 27 in the name of Yuva Galam. It is known that there are speculations over the alliances as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X