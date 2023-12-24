  • Menu
Chandrababu to participate in Purnahuti today as part of Mahachandi Yagam and Sudarshana Narasimha Homam

Chandrababu to participate in Purnahuti today as part of Mahachandi Yagam and Sudarshana Narasimha Homam
The Mahachandi Yagam and Sudarshana Narasimha Homam, which are being conducted for three days by TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence will end today on Sunday.

Chandrababu's couple will participate in Purnahuti to be held today. The yagam and homam will end in the afternoon. Chandrababu couple invited the leaders of Guntur and Krishna districts to participate in this Purnahuti program.

Shatachandi, Parayana, Mahachandi Yagam and Sudarshana Narasimha Homam are being conducted from Friday. This homam is being held at Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli. Chandrababu and Bhuvaneshwari couple are participating in these rituals which are going on for three days.

Also, TDP leaders Devineni Uma, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, Kollu Ravindra, Bonda Uma, Narayana, Kanna Lakshminarayana and others also participated in this program.

