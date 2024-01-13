Chandrababu to submit surety bond to CID today for bail in IRR, Liquor and sand cases

After being granted anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Inner Ring Road, Liquor and Free Sand cases, TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu will provide a surety bond to the investigating officers on Saturday. He will also submit a bond worth Rs. 1 lakh.

Chandrababu is expected to return to his residence in Undavalli from Hyderabad at 1:25 pm. Later, at 3:15 pm, he will visit the CID regional office in Guntur city.

At 4:20 pm, he will proceed to Tadepalli and at 5:05 pm, he will visit the CID offices in Tadigadapa to submit the surety and bond.