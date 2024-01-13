Live
- Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites
- E-bike craze in high gear at CES 2024! Some tout ChatGPT, others Apple AirTags; know what's up
- Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog
- Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty
- Delhi records coldest morning with min temp of 3.6 degrees
- Top 5 Must-Have Appliances for a Smarter Living Space
- MP Vijayasai introduces ministers to party leaders
- Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam commenced in Tadepalligudem
- Telangana: RTA staff launches inspection of private travel buses at LB Nagar
- Chandrababu to submit surety bond to CID today for bail in IRR, Liquor and sand cases
Chandrababu to submit surety bond to CID today for bail in IRR, Liquor and sand cases
After being granted anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Inner Ring Road, Liquor and Free Sand cases, TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu will provide a surety bond to the investigating officers on Saturday. He will also submit a bond worth Rs. 1 lakh.
Chandrababu is expected to return to his residence in Undavalli from Hyderabad at 1:25 pm. Later, at 3:15 pm, he will visit the CID regional office in Guntur city.
At 4:20 pm, he will proceed to Tadepalli and at 5:05 pm, he will visit the CID offices in Tadigadapa to submit the surety and bond.
