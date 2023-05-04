  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu to tour East Godavari and West Godavari district, to meets farmers who lost crops

N Chandrababu Naidu
x

N Chandrababu Naidu

Highlights

Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari and West Godavari districts today and tomorrow to console the farmers who have lost crops due to untimely rains are visited. Chandrababu will inspect the crop fields damaged by the rains.

Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari and West Godavari districts today and tomorrow to console the farmers who have lost crops due to untimely rains are visited. Chandrababu will inspect the crop fields damaged by the rains.

At 12.30 pm the crop fields will be inspected at Kadiam later he will reach Rajahmundry Central Jail at 4 PM and have a meeting with former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State Executive Secretary Adireddy Srinivas who are remand prisoners.
Chandrababu will go to Adireddy's residence in Rajahmundry and greet MLA Adireddy Bhavani and former mayor Adireddy Veeraraghavamma and console them.
Naidu will arrive at Madurapudi Airport at 6:45 PM and take a flight to Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X