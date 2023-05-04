Live
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
- Kurnool: Ensure quality treatment to patients says health Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Chandrababu to tour East Godavari and West Godavari district, to meets farmers who lost crops
Highlights
Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari and West Godavari districts today and tomorrow to console the farmers who have lost crops due to untimely rains are visited. Chandrababu will inspect the crop fields damaged by the rains.
Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari and West Godavari districts today and tomorrow to console the farmers who have lost crops due to untimely rains are visited. Chandrababu will inspect the crop fields damaged by the rains.
At 12.30 pm the crop fields will be inspected at Kadiam later he will reach Rajahmundry Central Jail at 4 PM and have a meeting with former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State Executive Secretary Adireddy Srinivas who are remand prisoners.
Chandrababu will go to Adireddy's residence in Rajahmundry and greet MLA Adireddy Bhavani and former mayor Adireddy Veeraraghavamma and console them.
Naidu will arrive at Madurapudi Airport at 6:45 PM and take a flight to Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS