Chandrababu to tour East Godavari and West Godavari district, to meets farmers who lost crops

Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari and West Godavari districts today and tomorrow to console the farmers who have lost crops due to untimely rains are visited. Chandrababu will inspect the crop fields damaged by the rains.



At 12.30 pm the crop fields will be inspected at Kadiam later he will reach Rajahmundry Central Jail at 4 PM and have a meeting with former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State Executive Secretary Adireddy Srinivas who are remand prisoners.

Chandrababu will go to Adireddy's residence in Rajahmundry and greet MLA Adireddy Bhavani and former mayor Adireddy Veeraraghavamma and console them.

Naidu will arrive at Madurapudi Airport at 6:45 PM and take a flight to Hyderabad.