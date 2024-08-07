Chandrababu to visit Chirala today to meet weavers amid National handloom day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Vetapalem in Bapatla district to participate in National Handloom day celebration in Chirala. He will proceed by road to the BV&BN High School ground in Chirala Jandrapet and visit local weavers' homes and explore stalls set up at service centers.

The highlight of the day will be a face-to-face meeting between CM Naidu and local handloom workers, providing an opportunity for the Chief Minister to address their concerns directly. Following the interactions, the Chief Minister and his team are expected to return to Undavalli by helicopter at 6 PM.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, would begin at 11 AM to discuss and deliberate on several significant initiatives. This meeting follows the inaugural gathering held on June 24, where crucial decisions, including the approval of the Mega DSC, cancellation of the land titling act, restoration of Anna canteens, and an increase in social security pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, were made.