Chandrababu to visit Delhi on Saturday to meet Amit Shah, to brief over political turmoil in AP

N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday as union home minister Amit Shah's appointment has been finalized. After the 36-hour hunger strike, Chandrababu will meet Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi and lodge a written complaint against the attacks on TDP offices and will explain the situation. He will be accompanied by several leaders to Delhi.



Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu will hold a protest at the central party office on Thursday 21-10-2021 from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday 22-10-2021 for 36 hours under the name "Fighting Against Government Terrorism".

It is known that there has been political turmoil in the state from Tuesday after the indecent remarks made by the Telugu Desam party spokesperson Pattabhi against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The YSRCP leaders retaliated with the protests at the TDP offices across the state.

Against this backdrop, the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu gave a bandh call, which led to heated politics. There has been exchange of words between TDP and YSRCP leaders on Wednesday and many of the TDP leaders were placed under house arrest avoiding them to participate in the protests.