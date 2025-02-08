Just In
Chandrababu to visit Hyderabad for personal event today
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad today to participate in a private function held in Jubilee Hills.
Following the event, he is expected to return to Amaravati at 1:30 PM. This visit marks another engagement for the Chief Minister as he balances official duties with personal commitments.
