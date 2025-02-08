  • Menu
Chandrababu to visit Hyderabad for personal event today

Chandrababu to visit Hyderabad for personal event today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad today to participate in a private function held in Jubilee Hills.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad today to participate in a private function held in Jubilee Hills.

Following the event, he is expected to return to Amaravati at 1:30 PM. This visit marks another engagement for the Chief Minister as he balances official duties with personal commitments.

